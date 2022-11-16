1
COKA blames Ghana’s under development on dishonesty, greediness and corruption

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah COKACOKA Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, former Ashanti Regional NPP chairman aspirant

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: otecfmghana.com

A former chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Afigya Kwabre South Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, known in political circles as COKA, has pinpointed dishonesty, greediness, and corruption as the core bane to Ghana’s underdevelopment.

The NPP stalwart believes Ghana is not developing because the country has been infested with a large number of dishonest and greedy individuals with a high tendency to engage in corrupt practices to serve their own parochial interests.

"I personally describe these individuals as "Economic Demons", their toxic nature has collapsed thousands of both private and state-owned companies that had the potential to employ more youth and generate massive revenue at the same time in the country."

Expressing his frustrations on his social media handles on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Chairman COKA described as worrying the increasing incidence of greed and selfishness exhibited by a large number of Ghanaians.

"When you take your time to research, you will find out that the demons in Africa are more powerful than those in Europe. You travel to Europe and you will see a company that was established 80 years ago; the founder is no more, yet the company is thriving. In Africa, a company dies after the founder is no more, all because we are always thinking about today."

"However, those in the other part of the world think of today, tomorrow, and the next generation. All our visions and dreams die with us all because there are people who are envious of our progress. Plan for the future and stop selfishness," he said in a Facebook post.

Mr. Odeneho Kwaku Appiah further noted that the slow pace of the country’s development can only be blamed on such a tendency, adding that, Ghana needs what he describes as service citizens and leaders to change the course of development.

