COP Alex Mensah should be charged with treason - Malik Basintale

Deputy Director of Communications for the NDC, Malik Basintale

The Deputy Director of Communications for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Malik Basintale, has said that it’s high time COP George Alex Mensah is charged with treason.

According to the NDC communicator, COP Alex Mensah is a person of high standing in his profession and hence his words should not be taken lightly.



Malik Basintale who was speaking on TV3 Newday monitored by GhanaWeb, further noted that someone with the calibre of COP Mensah could easily carry out everything he said in the leaked IGP leaked audio.



“The COP is not an ordinary individual and if we do not know who we are speaking about, we are speaking about someone who has risen to the apex of the Ghana Police Service. In fact, from the COP, he could only become IGP and deputy IGP. Aside from that, he’s ended.



“And you think that we should take his comments lightly? Look, I think that he should have been charged with treason by now. Because you don’t sit down and swear everything, stating emphatically that a multi-party state like Ghana should have only one political party all because he sat there and said his family belongs to the Danquah-Busia tradition, he is a known NPP member, all his life he’s been an NPP member; and so, what?



Background:

A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.



In the said video, a Police Commissioner, who described himself as Alex Mensah, was heard with Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections. The Police Commissioner, who is said to be retiring, is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed. He further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by-election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.





I think that COP Alex Mensah should be charged with treason by now - Malik Basintale shares his take on the IGP leaked tape.#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/yCm5CLBYDn — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) September 5, 2023

“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him, we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Police Commissioner is heard saying.The Parliament of Ghana has set up a 7-member committee to conduct a probe into the leaked tape after calls by the NDC Members of Parliament.

Proponents of the government have, however, stated that the allegations in the said tape should not be taken seriously because the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has no plans to change IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



BAJ/AW



