Akufo-Addo should be questioned on Bugri Naabu's statement - Malik Basintale

Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, Malik Basintale

The Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Malik Basintale, has called for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be questioned regarding the leaked tape that is being interrogated regarding IGP Dampare.

Malik Basintale emphasised the need to invoke the powers of the Special Prosecutor to probe President Akufo-Addo's involvement in the tape.



According to him, there is a pattern of alleged corruption exposés that have implicated the president.



“Look, you and I need to invoke the powers of the Special Prosecutor. President Akufo-Addo for once must be questioned on this. Why is it that on repeated bases, all corrupt exposé speaks about his lust for bundles, his love for brown envelopes no wonder he was named the mother serpent of corruption,” he said.



Basintale referenced various instances where President Akufo-Addo has been linked to alleged corrupt activities.



“One, Anas exposé they said before you see him, you have to give him bundles. The cash for seat, they said even if you want to sit by him, you have to pay, why. The gold for mafia, Alistair Mathias said he has dealings with the president, and he is always interested in his share,” he continued.



He continued, “now, Bugri Naabu, his close ally who has close access to the president, he said before they lobby him they need to wet his taste because he has that high love for corruption money. The president must be investigated on this, he must answer questions."

Malik Basintale emphasised that there is an aspect the committee is yet to uncover which is a segment of the leaked tape where Bugri Naabu purportedly mentioned delivering bundles of money to President Akufo-Addo and even increasing the amount.



“There is a critical aspect the committee hasn’t unravelled yet, which is the fact that Bugri Naabu Swore that everything he said on the tape was accurate. Now, in the tape around 42 minutes, Bugri Naabu was heard saying that he had taken bundles to resident Akufo-Addo and even told them to increase the rest. He said as for him, he doesn’t need any money but if they bring it, he will even top up and give it to the big man again, they know that the big man wants, and you can’t go to a chief palace without taking something there,” he added.



