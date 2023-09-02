COP Mensah must be mentally examined – Adam Bonah on plot to oust IGP

Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah

Security Analyst Adam Bonah has suggested that Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah undergoes a mental evaluation following inconsistencies in his testimonies during the investigation into an alleged plot to oust Ghana's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

During his appearance before the investigative committee, COP Mensah provided conflicting statements on different days.



When the committee drew COP Mensah’s attention to the inconsistencies in the confessions, he said, “I don’t remember some of the things I said yesterday. It wasn’t from my mind, but I’m not challenging what parliament recorded.”



Adam Bonah pointed out that the COP's inability to recall statements he made the previous day, coupled with the disparities in his testimonies raises concerns about his mental state.



“I am not saying he is mentally ill, but I will recommend to the committee to get him to do some mental evaluation.



“Because if you said something yesterday in public and you couldn’t remember it today, then it raises concern. You heard Samuel Atta Akyea himself saying that you have found your memory,” he said.



He highlighted the importance of ensuring that COP Mensah is mentally sound, particularly given his role as a senior police officer with significant experience.

“He is a grown man with about 31 years in the police service and he is almost 60 years old, obviously, it looks like all these have affected mentally if you ask me,” he continued.



"I stand to be corrected but I would recommend that COP Alex Mensah be asked to undertake some psychological or mental evaluation to make sure that he is mentally sound. Because his answers likely didn’t make sense. He was asked to provide some information which he didn’t,” he continued.



