COVID, Russia-Ukraine war: We have been left to fend for ourselves - Akufo-Addo laments

President Nana Akufo-Addo has lamented the neglect of Africa in the global geopolitical and economic space.

He cited the case of COVID-19 vaccines and the Russia-Ukraine war to buttress his point that when global disruptions kick in, Africa more often than not suffers the brunt.



“We see that from the latest crisis that has overcome humanity, thus COVID-19 and also the war between Russia and Ukraine, we [Ghana] have been left to fend for ourselves.



"Even access to vaccines during the pandemic became a major problem for the African continent, and we have seen it again with the war in Eastern Europe,” he stressed.



Akufo-Addo was speaking over the weekend at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.



He was on the same panel as Bill Gates and IMF boss, Kristalina Georgieva and others.

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva for her part underscored that the Ghanaian economy was in good shape till COVID-19 struck, followed by the Russia-Ukraine war.



“We recognize that we are in a world in which exogenous shocks more often than before, hit innocent bystanders. Ghana has been working toward good policies for quite some time and then COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war hit and that significantly undermined Ghana.”



Ghana is currently engaging the Fund for a $3 billion loan facility to complement its economic mix which was worsened by the two events even though the opposition blames mismanagement of the economy for the downturn.



