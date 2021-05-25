CSJ, IMANI celebrate Domelevo as a 'distinguished public sector officer'

Former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo

Source: Damian Avevor

The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) in collaboration with IMANI Center for Policy and Education has awarded the immediate past Auditor General of Ghana, Daniel Yaw Domelevo with a citation in appreciation of his professionalism, dedication, integrity and resilience towards protecting the public purse.

The citation award presented to him at the 8th Leadership Dialogue Series on “Uprooting Public Sector and Political Corruption in Ghana,” at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on May 12, 2021, was also to thank him for distinguishing himself as a public servant and for daring to be different in his service to mother Ghana.



The Leadership Dialogue Series is the flagship civic education platform of the Centre to nurture mass political participation and patriotic values through intellectually stimulating discussions with prominent national leaders



In 2016, Mr. Domelevo was appointed by Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama to serve as Auditor-General of Ghana and has been a close collaborate of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference.



As the Auditor-General of the country, he worked diligently by combining his public life with his Catholic faith which won the admiration of many Ghanaians and his show of courage in protecting the public purse and his fight against corruption cannot be underestimated.



As Auditor-General, Mr. Domelevo is well known to have performed his constitutional mandate without fear or favour; a key feature of which is holding public officers to account; people found to have misappropriated public funds.



In the C=citation presented to him, Mr. Domelevo was praised for his unwavering dedication and hard work to public service and commitment to the anti-corruption campaign which put his head and shoulder above the rest.

“Your peerless role as the Auditor-in-Chief for government drew bipartisan praise across the political aisle. Your unfettered resolve to ensure value for money is second to none, the Citation read by Dr. Amanda Coffie, a Council Member of CSJ said.



According to the Citation, Mr. Domelevo is being celebrated for the passel of innovative reforms that restored public audit to its twin mandate of independence and relevance, adding, “You will be fondly remembered as an unapologetic outlier, a trailblazer of our time and during your term, public bureaucracy and accountability were brought to every Ghanaian doorstep.”



“Your body of work revolutionizes our understanding of efficiency and optimization and the urge to fight a system advertently designed to benefit a tiny minority while the majority flounder,” the Citation indicated.



Ghanaians and the world, the Citation noted “have witnessed your conscientious approach for a rapid change in operational protocols and legislation that facilitate corruption,” saying “Your consistency, dedication and availability at all times have been helpful to civil societies both of international and local reputation.”



“Great stewards like your good self are rare, and we are honoured to have experienced your kind and service to our dear nation, Ghana. To the teeming youth of this country, your works represent a moral exemplar and a fierce enforcer of laws that promote inter-generational equity,” the Citation averred.



It stated, “You have taught us that hard work pays, and patriotism is a call to action without fear or favour and not a badge to wear on a sleeve. It comes as no surprise your enviable track record over the years culminating in your acceptance of the call to serve your country at the high office of Auditor-General.”

According to the Citation, Mr. Domelevo “epitomises the epigram that ‘one man can undoubtedly make a difference’. Indeed, your fidelity to the law and to integrity has made a difference, locally and internationally.”



“On this day, we take time to celebrate you for the good works thus far. You came, you saw, you delivered and bowed out to loud applauses internally and externally,” it concluded.



Rev. Bro. Stephen Domelevo, SVD, who received the Award on behalf of his junior brother Yaw Domelevo, thanked the organisers of the Award for recognising the good and hard work of his brother.



He asked Ghanaians to courageously continue to fight corruption though dangerous, urging them not to give up on the battle but help put the public interest above personal and political interest as championed by the former Auditor General, Yaw Domelevo.