Call off your strike – NLC orders 3 Teacher Unions

National Labour Commission (NLC) logo

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has ordered the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) to call off their strike action.

According to a statement signed by Justice Kwabena Asuman Adu, Chairperson of the National Labour Commission, "This order is in view of the fact that the declaration was not in compliance with Section 159 of Act 651."



The Teacher Unions on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, declared a nationwide strike action over the delay in negotiations of their Conditions of Service.

But the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), which has categorically stated that there has not been any delay in the negotiations, has also urged the teacher unions to reconsider their stance and return to the negotiating table to continue with the engagement in good faith.