Campaign on Akufo-Addo’s excellent record - Kwaku Agyemang-Manu to NPP communicators

Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, Minister for Health

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa Central also Minister for Health, Hon Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has urged NPP communicators to make the party’s record the main focus of their campaign as December polls draw nearer.

He appealed to the party’s communicatiors at the national, regional and constituency levels to be circumspect with their utterances to avert creating problems for the party.



Hon Kwaku Agyemang Manu noted this when the Bono Regional Secretariat led by Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye together with other executives unveiled the campaign team for Dormaa Central Constituency.



According to the Health Minister, the NPP’s political opponents, especially the National Democratic Congress (NDC), are looking for faults to capitalize on to score cheap political points against the NPP.

He appealed to the communication officers to package their messages, especially on social media, mainstream media and other campaign platforms well to make it easy for NPP to win the December election.



Hon Kwaku Agyemang Manu used the occasion to present a Nissan pick up to the regional secretariat to facilitate their movement across the various constituencies.

