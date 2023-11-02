Can you stand before me? - Rev. Obofour clashes with Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah

Two men of God, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah and Rev. Obofour ignited a feud in which both individuals are spiting each other over issues that have to do with their work as pastors.

Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah accused Rev. Obofour of selling anointing oil and other healing products to his congregants at exorbitant prices and enriching himself at the behest of the people.



Rev. Obofour in responding to the claims of the Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah indicated that his remarks stem from mere jealousy of his wealth and had nothing to do with Christian principles.



In a video shared by Express GH TV and sighted by GhanaWeb, Rev. Obofour accused Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah of having sexual intercourse with young girls and added that he lacked the wisdom expected of him as a mature person.



Beneath the accusations made by Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah against Rev. Obofour.



“Medicines that could be sold at two cedis, you sell them at exorbitant prices. Because you are a prophet, no institution in Ghana checks that, and you [Rev. Obofour] take advantage. I pray for your downfall. The pastors who are creating a market in the house of God, mark it somewhere, they will close down their churches.

“Why is it that the prophet’s mother cannot be a witch but others can? Your wife is living a luxurious life but somebody’s own is a witch, stop that joke and embarrassing people. You see where you are now, everything has time and you have faded out,” he said.



Aggrieved Rev. Obofour in responding to his claims said: “At your age, you have sex with young girls. Can you [prophet Kyei-Duah] stand before me? After getting some small money you want to challenge me? You are getting insane. I am still the champion irrespective of what people say, I remain the voice of the voiceless."



He continued: “He has not seen ten million dollars together before so when he sees someone earning huge sums of money he becomes jealous. Enough of the fooling. Your propaganda will not work. You asked me to introduce you and I did, then I made a video and said 'There is a pastor whose face looks like a dog,' then you felt attacked and asked your bloggers to insult me.”



It is not known what caused the brawl between the two controversial men of God, however, it remains to be seen how things will pan out going forward.





Watch the video below







SB/BB



You can also watch today's GhanaWeb news headlines in Twi here



