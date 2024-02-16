Canada-NDC announces new executives ahead of 2024 general elections

The Canada chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has recently made important changes to its leadership to strengthen its presence and effectiveness in Canada and Ghana.
This strategic move is intended to ensure the chapter is fully prepared to substantially impact the NDC's victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections.
The new interim executives bring a wide array of talents, experiences, and perspectives to their roles. Their collective expertise spans various fields, including member mobilization, strategic planning, and communications. Their appointment underscores the Canada NDC's commitment to fostering inclusivity and diversity within its leadership ranks.
With the 2024 elections on the horizon, the Canada NDC is positioning itself strategically to rally support and contribute to the party's vision for the election. Through their passion, vision, and strategic planning, the interim executives are ready to lead the chapter in achieving this goal.
Stay tuned for updates as the chapter ramps up its activities in preparation for the 2024 electoral campaign as we work tirelessly to advance the party's agenda in the upcoming elections and beyond.
The new executives are:
Interim executives:
Chairman: Kwadwo Oduro- Quebec (Former youth organizer)
1st Vice Chairperson: Belinda Bugedam- Ontario
2nd Vice Chairman: Alexander Arthur- Ontario
Secretary: Ruby Abena Arkoh- British Columbia (Former deputy treasurer)
Deputy Secretary: Vincent Abe-Inge- Quebec
Treasurer: Mandy Lokko- Quebec
Deputy Treasurer: Sandra Appiah- Alberta
Organizer: David Von Zu- Ontario
Deputy Organizer: Nana Ofori Paaben II- British Columbia
Youth Organizer: Issac Amegbleh- Alberta
Deputy Youth Organizer: Ramsey Apau Bediako- Ontario
Women Organizer: Mavis Tekpeki- Ontario (Former women’s organizer)
Deputy Women Organizer: Bridgit Olimpio- Quebec (Former deputy women’s organizer)
Communication Officer: Emmanuel Abu Yeboah- Alberta
Deputy Communication Officer: Raymond Yeldidong Bayor- Quebec
Zongo Caucus Lead: Zaeed Nanjo Issahaque- Quebec
Deputy Zongo Caucus Lead: Mohammed Nazeeru- Ontario
Co-opted members:
Senior Prophet Daniel Asamoah Larbi- Ontario
Peter Partinteng- Alberta
Sophie M. Usman- Ontario
Fati Sani- Quebec
Council of Elders:
Gilbert Adjei- Alberta (Former chairman)
Nii Robertson- Quebec
Charles Quist-Adade- British Columbia
Prophet George Duku- Ontario
Councillor Golda Quayson- Ontario
Gabriel Ghali- Alberta
Elder Appiah Okubi- Ontario