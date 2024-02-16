Canada-NDC announces new executives ahead of 2024 general elections

Canada NDC logo

The Canada chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has recently made important changes to its leadership to strengthen its presence and effectiveness in Canada and Ghana.

This strategic move is intended to ensure the chapter is fully prepared to substantially impact the NDC's victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



The new interim executives bring a wide array of talents, experiences, and perspectives to their roles. Their collective expertise spans various fields, including member mobilization, strategic planning, and communications. Their appointment underscores the Canada NDC's commitment to fostering inclusivity and diversity within its leadership ranks.



With the 2024 elections on the horizon, the Canada NDC is positioning itself strategically to rally support and contribute to the party's vision for the election. Through their passion, vision, and strategic planning, the interim executives are ready to lead the chapter in achieving this goal.



Stay tuned for updates as the chapter ramps up its activities in preparation for the 2024 electoral campaign as we work tirelessly to advance the party's agenda in the upcoming elections and beyond.



The new executives are:



Interim executives:



Chairman: Kwadwo Oduro- Quebec (Former youth organizer)



1st Vice Chairperson: Belinda Bugedam- Ontario

2nd Vice Chairman: Alexander Arthur- Ontario



Secretary: Ruby Abena Arkoh- British Columbia (Former deputy treasurer)



Deputy Secretary: Vincent Abe-Inge- Quebec



Treasurer: Mandy Lokko- Quebec



Deputy Treasurer: Sandra Appiah- Alberta



Organizer: David Von Zu- Ontario



Deputy Organizer: Nana Ofori Paaben II- British Columbia



Youth Organizer: Issac Amegbleh- Alberta

Deputy Youth Organizer: Ramsey Apau Bediako- Ontario



Women Organizer: Mavis Tekpeki- Ontario (Former women’s organizer)



Deputy Women Organizer: Bridgit Olimpio- Quebec (Former deputy women’s organizer)



Communication Officer: Emmanuel Abu Yeboah- Alberta



Deputy Communication Officer: Raymond Yeldidong Bayor- Quebec



Zongo Caucus Lead: Zaeed Nanjo Issahaque- Quebec



Deputy Zongo Caucus Lead: Mohammed Nazeeru- Ontario



Co-opted members:

Senior Prophet Daniel Asamoah Larbi- Ontario



Peter Partinteng- Alberta



Sophie M. Usman- Ontario



Fati Sani- Quebec



Council of Elders:



Gilbert Adjei- Alberta (Former chairman)



Nii Robertson- Quebec



Charles Quist-Adade- British Columbia

Prophet George Duku- Ontario



Councillor Golda Quayson- Ontario



Gabriel Ghali- Alberta



Elder Appiah Okubi- Ontario