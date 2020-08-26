General News

Cape Coast airport will provide many job opportunities for the youth - Charles Bissue to residents

Charles Bissue is a Presidential Staffer

President Staffer, Mr Charles Bissue has urged residents of Cape Coast in the Central Region who are craving for jobs instead of airport to look at the bright side of the construction of Cape Coast Airport.

Residents in the Central Region, especially Cape Coast say they prefer the creation of jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the area and not the building of an airport as promised by the Akufo Addo goverment.



Speaking at the launch of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) 2020 Manifesto in Cape Coast on Saturday Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia promised that the Akufo Addo government during its second term will build a harbour and an airport in the coastal town.



The residents in an interview with Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan stated that building an airport in Cape Coast is a misplaced priority. Instead the need construction of factories to reduce the high unemployment rate in the area.



“There are a lot of people unemplyed in this area and we need work to do so we can feed ourselves and other dependants. For us, building an airport here is not necessary. We’ll be happy if more industries are built,” Ato Hayford said.



But reacting to the demand of the residents in Cape Coast, Mr Charles Bissue on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show indicated that the construction alone will provide jobs for the teaming youth in Cape Coast.

He mentioned that the Akufo-Addo government has created jobs in the formal sector for the youth in the Central Region and thus, the construction of the airport in Cape Coast will further offer employment for some of the youth.



The Western Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) maintained that the additional jobs will spring up in the touristic places in Cape Coast and Central Region at large as hotels’ businesses will increase thereby translating into job creation in the region.



He suggested the youth in Cape Coast to start some courses towards the construction of the Cape Coast Airport as they will stand the chance of gaining employment first when the airport begins to operate.



He again encourages the residents of Cape Coast rather hope and push for the construction of the airport as it will become an avenue for individuals to create their own delivery companies to hotels which will spring up as a result of the airport which will boost tourism in the region.



“If I were a young person, I will start doing some courses towards that and pray and push that the airport will be constructed in the region because if you live there, you can open delivery company to deliver items to the hotels and that is a good business for a young person to do it”, he suggested.

“The young people especially those in Central Region who want to invest should look into our manifesto and see the areas in the Cape Coast Airport construction which will help them in the future. My brothers in the Central Region should be patience and pray for the construction of the Cape Coast Airport as it will create more jobs for all of us in the region”, he encouraged.



He mentioned that the Akufo-Addo government has already created 2 million jobs; adding that the NPP government has really served the youth, taking into account the number of student who benefited from President Kufuor’s free maternal health care and now enjoying free SHS Policy .



“If you check our manifesto, we have served the youth. Look at the number of students who benefited from the free-maternity care under President Kufuor are not benefiting from the Free SHS Policy. The same youth, our manifesto is saying that if they get to the universities, they will not need guarantors to access loans but with their Ghana Cards, the can access loans and when they start work after universities, they can now pay back the loans”, he said.



“This means that we are being consistent in taking care of the future of the youth and the next generation. In the same manifesto, it says that the new born babies will be given unique numbers on their Ghana Card as it is being done abroad so that in the future, there will be no risky borrowers in the country”, he added.

