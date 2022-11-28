Cardinal Baawobr’s death a big loss to Ghana – Bawumia mourns

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said the late Cardinal Richard Kuuia Baawobr’s death is a big loss to the country.
In a Facebook post to mourn the late Cardinal, Dr Bawumia conveyed his condolences to his immediate family and the Roman Catholic church at large.
The post read: “It is with deep sadness that we mourn the demise of His Eminence Richard Kuuia Baawobr who until his death was a Cardinal of the Roman Catholic Church.
“I convey my condolences to his immediate family, Wa Diocese, and the Roman Catholic Church at large. This is a big loss to Ghana.
“May Cardinal's soul rest in peace.”
Cardinal Richard Baawobr died on Sunday, 27 November 2022, at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome.
He was 63 year old.
