Carpenter adjudged New Juaben North Overall Best Farmer

The National Farmers' Day honoured hundreds of farmers across the country

Mr Kadedji George, a 42-year-old carpenter, has been adjudged the overall best farmer in the New Juaben North Municipality.

Mr Kadedji emerged overall winner out of 19 others at the 36th farmers day celebration held at Asikasu, near Jumapo.



He has one acre each of Pawpaw, Yam, Cassava and Garden egg, 10 acres of plantain, 15 acres of cocoa, 40 local birds, 10 goats and 10 sheeFor his prize, he received a tricycle, two bags of fertilizer, six bottles of pesticides, six machetes, one knapsack sprayer and half piece GTP wax print.



Mr Clement Owusu was second and Ms Afi Adjei took the third spot while Mr Isaac Ansah and Ms Rose Kwabea won the best youth and woman farmer prizes respectively.



Other awards were best vegetable farmer, best Agriculture Extension Officer, best Non–Traditional crop farmer, best tree crop farmer, best physically challenged farmer, best poultry farmer and best Farmer Based Organisation (FBO).

Nana Kwasi Adjei Boateng, Member of Parliament for the area and Deputy Local Government Minister, urged the youth to take advantage of the government's flagship programmes such as the Planting for Food and Jobs and the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) to improve their livelihoods.



Madam Comfort Asante, New Juaben South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said government recognised the important role of farmers in the national economy hence the introduction of the Planting for Food and Jobs and the Planting for Export and Rural Development to enhance the livelihood of farmers.



Mr Courage Narh, Municipal Director of Agriculture, described the Planting for Food and Jobs program as an intervention that had increased yield and improved the livelihood of farmers.



He commended the farmers for their hard work and urged them to adhere to the guidelines of the agriculture extension officers to improve production.