Cease inciteful comments against Speaker, MPs – Adam Bonaa to NDC Executives

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa is urging national executives and the rank and file of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, to cease making inciteful statements against the Speaker of Parliament and members of the minority side of the house.

His comments come on the back of reactions in the party to the approval of some ministerial nominees of the president who the party had earlier dissented to.



The nominees had to be voted on at the plenary due to the lack of support from the Minority members of the Appointments Committee but it emerged that some members voted for their approval during the secret balloting hence their eventual approval.



The development has been criticized by some within the NDC as a betrayal of the party, while others have accused the MPs of allowing themselves to be induced.



But reacting to the development in an interview with GhanaWeb, Mr Bonaa entreated the party leaders to double down on the Speaker and the MPs.



According to him, the attacks on the NDC MPs and the Speaker if not checked may have dire consequences including ones bordering on security.



“I am not a Parliamentarian and I would not pretend to be one, I am only speaking from a security point of view knowing very well that there are people in this country who sometimes behave in a certain way that does not auger well.

“I find some of the comments by some of the party leadership as inciteful against their own leadership of the party in Parliament and Speaker. I am saying it should cease because you know what, we have security challenges in this country, any further challenges will not auger well,” he stated.



In his view, there is every need for the party to put the interest of the nation above everything and consider creating cohesion that will contribute to national peacebuilding.



He stressed that considering the nature of the current parliament and the position of the current Speaker, there exist the need to increase the level of security given to the Speaker and MPs.



“We have a divided or split parliament and the show has just started. The President will be going to Parliament, the budget will be presented to Parliament, bills will have to be passed. So you have a bill that goes to parliament and one side of the house or both sides don’t tend to agree what happens?"



"That is when people would begin to take the laws into their own hands. So I would wish that the security agencies would be at their best in deploring their best intel or intelligence to ensure that MPs are well protected even though I am aware there is some amount of security for them. But I think that looking at the narrative at the moment after the approval of ministers nominated by the president, I would say that security should be beefed up around the Members of Parliament including the Speaker,” he added.