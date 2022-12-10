Censure Vote: 'Your washing of hands like Pontius Pilate gesture an insult to Jesus' – Dr Kennedy to NPP MPs

Dr Arthur Kennedy (left), Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (right)

Dr Arthur Kennedy, a senior member of the New Patriotic Party, has berated the majority caucus of Parliament for its ‘washing of hands like Pontius Pilate’ gesture during the debate on the vote of censure against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, the action of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) was an insult to the Lord and Saviour of Christians, Jesus Christ.



Speaking in a JoyNews interview which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Kennedy suggested that, unlike Ken Ofori-Atta, Jesus Christ was innocent when he was been crucified.



“They washed their hands ‘like Pontius Pilate’ and in doing that they really insulted Jesus. You know Ken is a person of faith so I know he knows this.



“Pontius Pilate was innocent, he has not done anything so Pontius Pilate was washing his hands off an innocent man, Jesus was innocent and he believes these people were going to kill an innocent man.



“To say that the finance minister ‘is innocent’ is a little bit of stretching the facts,” the NPP leading member said.



Members of Parliament on the majority side staged a walkout during the debate on the report of the censure motion to remove Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Thursday, December 8.

The NPP MPs walked out just before the conclusion of the debate for the House to commence a secret ballot to remove Ofori-Atta.



Before walking out, the leader of the majority side, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, said that his group is washing its hands off the process to remove the finance minister because it did not follow due procedures.



He stated that the procedure should not be allowed to continue because the National Democratic Congress MPs have not been able to prove the crimes, they are accusing Ofori-Atta of.



“The minority leader said that some of the issues that they have raised are right. What it means is that some of them are not right, some of them are untrue, some of them are falsehoods and you what us to vote with you.



“Mr Speaker, he didn’t point out which ones are true and which ones are false and you what us to follow you on this misadventure. Mr Speaker, like Pontius Pilate we wash our hands,” he said.



IB/FNOQ