Champions Adisco, Prempeh and Presec clash for NMSQ finals

Crests of Adisco, Presec and Prempeh College

After an interesting semi-finals competition on their respective levels, three giants emerged for the grand finale of the National Maths and Science Quiz.

Again, it was an all-boys affair for the winners; Presbyterian Boys Senior High – Legon (PRESEC), Prempeh College and Adisadel college (ADISCO) who are slated to battle for the enviable NMSQ winner title and prize for their schools.



5-time winners, Prempeh College, secured their place with 43 points against Abetifi SHS and Mfantsipim school who scored 40 and 38 points respectively at the end of the round at the Kwame Nkrumah University for Science and Technology (KNUST).



PRESEC also beat St James Seminary and Kumasi High with 51 points as against their 35 and 8 points respectively.



Adisadel College (ADISCO), relatively the youngest winner in the game, beat their contenders; St Augustine’s College and Opoku Ware with 33 points to secure a spot in the finals.



These three will battle it out on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Kwame Nkrumah University for Science and Technology for the prestigious title.



Records of 3 competing schools:

The showdown will see Prempeh College fighting for their 6th title, whilst Reigning champions; PRESEC battle it out for their 7th. Adisco will also be looking to snatch their second title in the quiz.



Background:



The National Science and Maths Quiz was established in 1993 but the competition started in 1994 with Prempeh College becoming the first school to win it.



It also became the first school to retain the title when it won again in 1996; 2015, 2017 and 2021.



PRESEC Legon on the other hand has reached the final nine times and won six times in 1995, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2009 and 2020.



In 2016, Adisadel College won the title for the first time.