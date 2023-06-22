2
Charles Bissue withdraws lawsuit against Special Prosecutor

Charles Bissue?fit=600%2C400&ssl=1 Charles Bissue, Former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining

Thu, 22 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a recent court session, Charles Bissue, the former Secretary of the disbanded Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, withdrew one of his lawsuits against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Bissue's lawyers informed the court that their client had instructed them to withdraw the application seeking to nullify an arrest warrant issued by the OSP.

This decision comes after Bissue voluntarily surrendered to the OSP, leading to his subsequent arrest, interrogation, and release on bail. The prosecutors did not oppose the withdrawal of the application.

However, two other cases initiated by Charles Bissue against the special prosecutor's office are still pending. One case focuses on human rights allegations, with Bissue raising concerns about potential human rights abuses.

The other case questions the authority of the special prosecutor's office to investigate him, given that he had been cleared by the Ghana Police Service.

