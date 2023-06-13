Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo is President Akufo-Addo's best appointment - Kwadwo Boateng Agyeman

Eastern Regional Chairman of NPP, Kwadwo Boateng Agyeman

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Boateng Agyeman, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for choosing Justice Gertrude Torkonoo, to be Chief Justice, describing it as something he considers as the President's best appointment so far.

According to him, despite the arguments by politicians, it can widely be agreed that President Akufo-Addo took careful consideration in selecting a worthy citizen to serve as Chief Justice.



“When you listen to the comments by all the people here, it suggests that this is the best appointment that the President has done. Despite all the arguments we might have on the appointment, we can all conclude that truly, the president took his time to appoint a true citizen of the land to serve as the Chief Justice,” he said.



Highlighting the importance of Chief Justice Torkonoo's new role, he urged the CJ to work on restoring trust in the judicial system of Ghana.



“When my colleague was speaking, he mentioned that we should remember to pray for her. I think his statement implies that we should pray that God will endow her with wisdom just as he did for Solomon such that she can help restore trust in the judicial system of Ghana,” he added.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, June 12, 2023, swore in Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo as the new Chief Justice of Ghana.



Her swearing-in came after the Parliament of Ghana approved her nomination by President Akufo-Addo on June 7, 2023.



Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo succeeded Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, who retired from the position on May 24, 2023.



Justice Torkornoo is the third appointment to the office of Chief Justice since Akufo-Addo became president in 2017.

She is also the third female Chief Justice in the history of Ghana, following in the footsteps of Justices Georgina Theodora Wood and Sophia Akuffo.





Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo has been Prez Akufo-Addo's best appointment - Kwadwo Boateng Agyeman#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/S8wJsBoQjY — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) June 13, 2023

