General News

Chief calls for laws against invocation of curses

A group of NPP activists in Offinso invoke curses on their executives over a party-related grievance

The Chief of Ankaful-Saltpond has called on the state to enact laws against the invocation of curses by Ghanaians.

Nana Kwame Ntsiful V said he was worried that the widespread phenomenon was taking root in the country and urged well-meaning citizens to condemn the practice.



"Many young men and women in the country are so quick to resort to curses to punish or destroy their perceived enemies; a practice that is fast gaining roots in the country, but which must not be allowed to thrive.



“That practice is backward and should not be encouraged in any modern society,” Nana Kwame Ntsiful V told the Daily Graphic newspaper.



He said an interview with the newspaper that it was unfortunate people invoke curses at each other at the least provocation.

"People just take sheep, fowls or goats, add bottles of Schnapps and proceed to a riverside to invoke curses. That practice is very weird and should not find a place in our tradition.



“Chiefs, who are custodians of our tradition, should drum into the heads of their subjects that such a practice is prohibited, as it is believed to bring mayhem, and should not find a place in modern societies,” he is reported as saying in a report by the state-owned newspaper.



According to him, the practice was satanic and implored traditional authorities to rise to the occasion to deal with it.

