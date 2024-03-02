Chief of Ezinlibo cuts sod to construct modern community market centre

Sod cutting for the Ezinlibo market

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Chief of Ezinlibo in the Jomoro municipality of the Western Region, Nana Kroah Blay IV, has cut sod to construct a modern market complex centre to boost economic activities in the area.

Ezinlibo is a coastal town in the Jomoro municipality located about 145km west of Takoradi. It has a population of about 6000 people. It is an education centre with a Junior High School and a Senior High School, while plans are afoot to establish a Campus of the Appiah Menka University of Skills Training & Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) there as well.



But the community lacks a market centre and lorry station and it is in this line that the chief and his people have secured a vast land to establish a modern market complex centre and a lorry station.



The project, which is expected to be completed within one year, will have various facilities such as a toilet in each store, a booker's office, a garden, water installation, and pavements among others.



A seven-member committee was inaugurated to supervise and establish the project on time.



The project was estimated at the cost of GH¢2,656,800.



Speaking at the colourful sod-cutting ceremony, Nana Kroah Blay IV, chief of Ezinlibo, commended the government for constructing a Foward Operating Base (FOB) in the community to protect the country's oil and gas industry.

"The Government of Ghana has sited the construction of a Forward Operating Base (FOB) at Ezinlibo to enhance the security of Ghana's nascent oil industry. The establishment of the FOB is progressing steadily. It will increase the population of my community," he said.



He revealed why the community has commenced the establishment of the market complex centre and the lorry station.



"As the town opens up, there is the need for a befitting modern market, stores, and lorry station to serve the growing community. A central Market and Lorry Station will also enhance sanitation in the community, thereby contributing towards the prevention of any environmental menace, as the town grows. It is in this connection that elders, the whole community, and my good self have concluded that steps should be taken to establish an 'Ezinlibo Community Market/Shops & Lorry Station'," he stated.



He, therefore, called on his people to support the contractor to complete the project on time.



On his part, the chairperson for the seven-member project committee, Lieutenant General Augustine Peter Blay, a former Chief of Defence Staff in Ghana, thanked the chief for reposing trust in his team to supervise the construction of the project.



He promised that they would ensure the project was completed on time.

He said the community deserves such a project to meet the growing population in the area.



He said very soon the Ezinlibo community would be the most attractive in the whole of Nzema.



"The good people of Ezinlibo are unique, we have a primary school, junior high school, and senior high school and very soon we will get a university here right now the government is constructing a naval base here and these things will definitely increase our population so it is good we are constructing market centre and lorry station here," he said.



He commended people who have donated money to support the construction of the project.



Mr. Patrick Ehoma, alias Life, who represented the former CEO of Ghana Gas Company, Dr. Sipa Yankey, commended the chief and his people for coming together to construct such an important project.



He urged them to bury their political colours and be united to develop the community.

He also called on the committee to be transparent in the discharge of their mandate.



He took the opportunity to donate GH¢20,000 to the committee on behalf of Dr. Sipa Yankey.



Jomoro NDC Deputy Communications Officer, Arise Joel Ndede supported the construction of the project with GH¢1,000 and 10 bags of cement.



He called on the youth in the area to support the contractor to finish the project on schedule.



The Assembly Member of the area, Joshua Annor also donated GH¢1,000 to the project and pledged to support the project to be completed on time.



Many community folks and some visitors donated physical cash to support the construction of the project. Management of Vuluxx construction company working in the area supported the project with GH¢20,000.

Some community folk who spoke to Daniel Kaku immediately after the sod-cutting ceremony commended the chiefs and elders for coming out with such a brilliant idea to get the community market complex centre and lorry station.



They thanked Dr. Sipa Yankey, Vulux Construction Company, and other donors for donating cash to support the project.



They promised to support the construction of the project and called on other companies and individuals to donate cash and building materials towards the construction of the project.