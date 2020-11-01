Chief of Oyoko and Former Council of State member dead

The late Nana Kodua Kesse II died at the 37 Military Hospital

A former Eastern regional representative of the Council of State and Chief of Oyoko in the New Juaben Traditional area, Nana Kodua Kesse II is dead.

He died at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra on Saturday where he was on admission receiving treatment according to close sources available to MyNewsGh.com.



He became Chief in October 1979.



History



Oyoko was one of the Sekyere towns which migrated to present-day New Juaben in Eastern Region under the leadership of King Asafu Agyei, when Nana Kofi Karikari (King of Ashantis) and his Kumasi forces in Ashanti Region attacked Juaben which is also in Ashanti Region and its allies in October 1875. The Sekyere towns which formed part of the allies were Effiduase and Asokore.

The Sekyere towns which formed part of the allies were Effiduase and Asokore. Whilst Effiduase and Asokore were led by their chiefs during the sojourn, Nana Adjei Bohyen the Oyokohene (Chief of Oyoko) had died during the onslaught. It was his nephew Kwadwo Kesse who led the migrants from Asante – Oyoko in Ashanti Region to present-day New Juaben in the Eastern Region and they came with their sacred stool (Kro and Dabo Stool)



Nana Kwadwo Kesse became the first chief of Oyoko, New Juaben in 1878, he died in 1908 and was succeeded by Nana Yaw Sempeh, who ruled for 20 years and died in 1928. He was succeeded by Nana Twum Moro who abdicated the stool after 6 months rule. There was some litigation over the choice of the next occupant of the stool until 1930 when Nana Owusu Akromah was installed Oyokohene (Chief of Oyoko).



He died in 1944 and was succeeded by Nana Kwadwo Kesse II who abdicated in 1948. He was succeeded by Nana Owusu Ansah who also died in 1955 and was succeeded by Nana Sempeh Asare II who ruled until 1976 when he was destooled. Nana Opoku Nkawie II succeeded Nana Sempeh Asare II in 1975 and abdicated in 1979. He was succeeded by Nana Kodua Kesse II in October 1979.