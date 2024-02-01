Chief urges electorates to vote for development-oriented candidates

Nana Esoun Abonyi Kwaata II

Source: GNA

Nana Esoun Abonyi Kwaata II, Esihene (Sub-chief) of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area has admonished electorates to vote for development-oriented political candidates in the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

He said, “There is the need for you to choose candidates who have track records and have your welfare at heart before going into the Elections 2024,” saying this would help facilitate socio-economic development and alleviate the sufferings in the traditional area.



Nana Esoun Abonyi Kwaata II, gave the advice at a durbar of Chiefs and the people of Brofoyedur to climax their Annual Akwambo festival in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region.



The ‘Esihene,’ who is also the Chief of Gomoa Brofoyedur noted that Gomoa Central was lagging in all aspects of developmental infrastructure and asked the citizenry to vote for a competent parliamentarian, who could lobby for projects.

He highlighted the poor road network from Winneba-Junction to Gomoa Jukwa and many others which were hampering commercial activities in the Gomoa Central District and appealed to the government to address the issues.



Nana Esoun Abonyi Kwaata advised the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to foment mayhem before, during and after the elections.



Present to grace the occasion were Deen Yawson, the National Democratic Congress Parliamentary candidate for Gomoa Central and Kwame Asare Obeng known as ‘A Plus,’ an Independent Parliamentary candidate for the same Constituency.