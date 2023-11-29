Chiefs and elders of Woraponso community bemoan poor state of CHPS compound, other challenges

Nana Asiedu Mensah II addresses the poor state of CHPS compound in Woraponso

Correspondence from Ashanti Region:

Chiefs and elders of the Woraponso community in the Asante Akim North District of the Ashanti Region, have complained over how the community has been neglected in terms of health care and other developmental facilities.



According to them, the most pressing one is the poor state of their CHPS Compound which is currently hampering quality healthcare in Woraponso and its surrounding communities. They said this has also caused many complications and deaths.



Speaking to this reporter, Nana Asiedu Mensah II, the Chief of the community said the worrying situation keeps tormenting the leaders of the community.



He then appealed to the MP, Andy Appiah Kubi, and the DCE to help improve their CHPS compound for quality healthcare.



The Chief further revealed that the existing CHPS compound which is supposed to serve over 3000 population, has now become a death trap and unattractive for people to visit, due to its poor state.

According to them, their MP pledged to help them start a new CHPS compound, but very unfortunate that things have still been the same. They are therefore reminding him to fulfill the promise.



Some elders who spoke to this reporter also called on philanthropists and well-to-do individuals to support the community.



Apart from the CHPS Compound challenge, some community folks who spoke to this reporter, bemoaned how their community has been neglected in terms of development.



They said that despite their community being a farming hub and also being the center of all the villages in the community, the government keeps neglecting them as though they are not part of the country.



They lamented over the lack of market buildings, adding that, whenever it rains, their market women are compelled to leave for their homes.

Meanwhile, they said as part of an effort to get rid of the challenges, they are planning to raise funds at their homecoming, which will be celebrated soon. They are calling on their MP, DCE, and all natives to grace the occasion.



Assembly member for the community, Owusu Bismark also expressed worry over how the absence of the market building is affecting market women in the community.



He also appealed to the government for the construction of roads to improve the importation of crops from nearby villages to Woraponso.