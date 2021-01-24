Chinese National who was enstooled as chief steps down

Sun Qiang was enstooled Nkosuohene of Kwahu Abetifi traditional area

The Chinese investor and philanthropist enstooled Nkosuohene (development chief) of Kwahu Abetifi traditional area has renounced his stool following attacks on social media.

The foreigner Sun Qiang, was enstooled Development Chief on September 5, 2020, with stool name Barima Kofi Ayeboafo.



But Ghanaians stook to social media to lambast him and the traditional leaders who enstooled saying it was an insult.



He announced at a press briefing on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, that he is no longer interested in Nkosuohene stool hence has relinquished the traditional position.

Meanwhile, his spokesperson Okyeame Kwabena Ntakra expressed gratitude to the Kwahu Abetifihene Akyemfuor Asiedu Agyemang for the honour by endorsing the decision by the sub-chiefs for the enstoolment stating that even though Sun Qiang has vacated the stool he will continue to contribute his quota to the development of the area.



According to him, the foreigner has done a lot for them including the acquisition of a 1000 acre land to cultivate cassava to feed a 10,000 tons capacity cassava processing factory he is constructing at Asanyansu in the Afram Plains South District.



About hundred(100) locals have been employed on the farm. The factory if completed will employ 700 workers, he added.