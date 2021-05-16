Christians encouraged to remember God in troubling times

Some Christians in Church

Mrs Ophelia Zungbey, local president of the Life Members Council (L.M.C) of the Mountain of Grace African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E) Church Zion, Oyibi has encouraged Christians especially women to remember God in times of trouble.

She said despite the challenges in the country as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the grace of God was sufficient for all.



“Women face lots of difficulties and the recent pandemic is one as women have lost their jobs and loved ones and although we have come through partially, they are still counting their losses," she said.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, she said in times of trouble, Christians needed to call to memory that faithful was He who had called us and memories of God's faithfulness would bring perfect restoration.

She said, "Though difficulties may come, they are part of life, for one thing, we know is the Lord will see us through because He is Jehovah Jireh, the Provider."



Mrs Zungbey stressed the need for Christians to pray and stop complaining, but rather trust in the promises of God noting that "the love of God is unconditional, but for God to bless you is based on conditions.



“It is not about long prayers, but the sincerity of the prayer because the quality and quantity of your success depends on prayer so the onus lies on us to pray in times of difficulties,” she added.