Competence, others benchmark for ministerial appointments – Expert

President Akufo-Addo is set to appoint Ministers and Officials for his second term

A political and governance analyst, FredrickOduro, says competence, skill specialty and other qualities will be the benchmark for the President’s ministerial appointments.

After the swearing-in of President Akufo-Addo for his second term in office, names of potential ministerial appointees started coming out.



It has, however, been established that the current Akufo-Addo government will operate a relatively slim government.



According to sources, the previous 110 ministerial appointments will be drastically pruned with some ministries scrapped.



Some names that have popped up include Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, aka ‘Napo’. Reports indicate that NAPO will leave the Education Ministry for his Deputy, Dr. Yaw Adutwum osei, and head to the Energy Ministry.

It is being suggested that ministers who excelled in the first term of the Akufo-Addo government will either be retained or moved to other ministries.



Reacting to the news on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, Fredrick Oduro, explained that some ministerial appointments demand special skills.



According to him, regional balance and competence will also come to play in the selection of his ministers.



“Another key consideration is the selection of women in his appointments. It is important for any government to show that it will give a fair representation of all genders in his government,” he added.