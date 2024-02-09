Conduct 2024 elections with integrity, transparency, and trust – Speaker of Parliament

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

The Speaker of the 8th Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has urged the Electoral Commission of Ghana to conduct the 2024 elections with integrity, transparency, and trust.

He issued the clarion call at the 8th Harmattan School, of the University for Development Studies, Tamale.



Speaking as the guest of honor, the Speaker urged the EC to prioritize the will and safety of the voter, and the stability of the country.



He further cautioned the media to be circumspect in their reportage and not be hasty in declaring results. The media must also be fair, impartial, and responsible in their coverage of political parties and their activities.

He reiterated the need to protect Ghana’s democracy as violent extremists within the sub-region are poised to take advantage of tensions that characterize elections.



He spoke on the theme; Accountable governance, violent extremism, and the 2024 elections.