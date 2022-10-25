Congrats 'on becoming 57th British PM in this difficult period' - Akufo-Addo to Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended words of congratulations to the new Prime Minister (PM) of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak.

In a Twitter post on October 25, President Akufo-Addo said he hoped the beginning of the new prime minister’s tenure will foster collaboration and friendship between their two countries.



He also wished him success in his administration as he takes over his new role in a difficult period in the UK’s history.



“Warm congratulations to Rt. Hon. Rishi Sunak, MP, (@RishiSunak) on becoming the 57th British Prime Minister in this difficult period of his country’s and the world’s fortunes.



“I am hopeful that his tenure of office will strengthen and deepen even further the ties of co-operation, collaboration and friendship between Ghana and Great Britain, and provide us with the platform to create progress and prosperity for our respective peoples. Congratulations, once again, and best wishes for his and his country’s success,” President Akufo-Addo tweeted.



Rishi Sunak secured more the 100 MP backers in a leadership race of Britain’s Conservative Party on Monday as against his other contender Penny Mordaunt who withdrew after failing to meet the 100 MP threshold.

Sunak has consequently replaced Liz Truss who resigned on Thursday, October 20, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history.



This is after Sunak met the British monarch, King Charles III, on Tuesday and was asked to form a new government. He becomes the first Prime Minister appointed by the new King following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.



Mahama celebrates Rishi Sunak



On October 24, former President John Dramani Mahama celebrated the feat of Rishi Sunak for emerging as the incoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK).



Mahama said in a Twitter post that it was worth celebrating the now PM of Indian descent as he is the first person of color to occupy the highest office in UK politics.

“Significant developments in the UK with 42 year old @RishiSunak emerging as Leader of the Conservative Party and soon to be appointed Prime Minister by King Charles III. Worth celebrating first person of colour to rise to that position,” Mahama tweeted.







