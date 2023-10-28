Constitutional amendment needed to curtail president's judicial appointment powers - Martin Kpebu

Legal practitioner Martin Kpebu

Legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has highlighted concerns over the 1992 constitution's current state, citing an overwhelming concentration of power in the hands of the president.

Martin Kpebu advocates for a significant amendment to the constitution, particularly addressing the president's authority to appoint judges and justices of the Supreme Court.



Kpebu emphasized the need for reform during an appearance on TV3's Key Points on Saturday, October 28, “We want a substantial amendment of the Constitution, we are suffocating, we want an amendment to take the power to appoint judges from the President.



“Even the Supreme Court is not happy with the president appointing justices and they have made it clear,”



Former Justice of the Supreme Court William Atuguba also raised concerns about appointments to the judiciary and other governance institutions. He stressed the importance of independence, merit-based selections, and insulation against political pressures.



Atuguba called for an audit and restructuring of governance institutions to combat corruption and ensure good governance.

Atuguba's call for a realistic separation of powers and a focus on genuine service to the people, rather than the concentration of power, resonated with Kpebu's plea for constitutional amendments.



These voices join a growing chorus of activists, academics, and civil society organizations in Ghana advocating for political reform and good governance, reflecting a nationwide call for change.



NAY/KPE