Construction of 150-man Forward Operating Base begins at Bui

Chief of the Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama

Source: Gilbert Ambaba, Contributor

The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama has reiterated that Ghana cannot leave its strategic assets like the Bui Hydropower station exposed in the face of the current terror threats emanating from the Sahel Region.

He made this assertion when he cut the sod for the construction of a modern Forward Operating Base (FOB) at Bui in the Ahafo Region on Thursday, April 8, 2021.



The project is set to be completed in 6 months and would comprise a 150-man troop’s accommodation, a recreational area, a clinic, an administration block, a fuel station, a square, an armoury, a magazine, a bunker and an engineering store.



The CDS also considered the efforts by the Bui Power Authority and the Armed Forces to construct an FOB at Bui as a giant step towards the national security architecture. He, therefore, commended the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Maj Gen Thomas Oppong-Peprah for envisioning this project while lauding the CEO of Bui Power Authority, Hon Fred Oware for getting the Board and Management of the Authority to bring the project to fruition.



Vice Admiral Amoama was gratified that GAF was going to provide the requisite security and protection for the Dam given its socio-economic importance in the Ghanaian society. He disclosed that the military had already deployed troops in a limited capacity on internal security operations at Dorkokyina and other adjoining areas.



The CDS said security was a shared responsibility; therefore, the community should support the military to discharge its mandate upon completion of the facility.

He appealed to other corporate organizations to emulate the example of the Bui Power Authority and assist the GAF to meet its operational, administrative and logistics requirements. “It’s a shining example for public organizations, state institutions and bodies to support the military to perform its functions,” he stressed.



The CEO of Bui Power Authority, Hon Fred Oware on his part revealed that management of the Authority was of the conviction that, in order to build a city and operate at their optimum as they were tasked to do, they needed to secure the facilities around which they were going to operate. Therefore, the Authority invited the GAF, which had already conceptualized a plan as part of their internal security operations for the area, making the collaboration easier and effective.



He further assured the High Command of his support in ensuring that the contractor met the stipulated timelines in order to accord the troops with the necessary courtesies to operate professionally and effectively.



The occasion was graced by the Service Chiefs, Directors-General from the General Headquarters, Directors from the Army Headquarters, top management of the Bui Power Authority, the DCE for Banda District and the Chiefs of the Bui Traditional Area.