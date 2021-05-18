Coronavirus: Active cases increase to 1,308

The Coronavirus death toll also stands at 783

Ghana has recorded 57 new cases of the Coronavirus disease, pegging the number of active cases at 1,308.

In all, 93,390 positive cases have been recorded, out of which 91,299 have recovered and been discharged.



The death toll also stands at 783.



Meanwhile, as of May 7th 2021, 852,047 persons had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



According to the Ghana Health Service, rollout of the second dose of the vaccine will start tomorrow, May 19, 2021.



Below is the Cumulative Cases per Region:

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)



Greater Accra Region – 51,412



Ashanti Region – 15,553



Western Region – 5,868



Eastern Region – 4,208

Central Region – 3,435



Volta Region – 2,501



Northern Region – 1,654



Bono East Region – 1,436



Bono Region – 1,406

Upper East Region – 1,319



Western North Region – 876



Ahafo Region – 718



Upper West Region – 499



Oti Region – 431

North East Region – 228



Savannah Region – 123