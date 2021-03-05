Coronavirus: Prominent personalities who have taken vaccine shots

Combination photo (l - r) Chief Imam, President Akufo-Addo and Asantehene

Vaccine skepticism has been a major issue amid the increasing spread of conspiracy theories being spread across social media platforms.

As a result, governments especially in Africa have been tasked with the need to instill confidence in the safety and reliability of doses imported into the country.



Ghana made history when it became the first country in the world to receive vaccines under the WHO-led COVAX facility in mid-week of last week. President Akufo-Addo last Monday became the first person to receive a COVAX dose in the world.



He said the decision to publicly take his shot was to show that the vaccine was safe. He received his shot at the 37 Military Hospital along with First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo.



On the same day, Vice-president Bawumia and his wife Samira also received their shots at the Police Hospital. Government planned for a number of prominent personalities to receive their jabs to boost public confidence.



GhanaWeb chronicles a number of public personalities to have received their jabs.



1. President and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

2. Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia and Second Lady Samira Bawumia



3. Former President John Dramani Mahama and wife Lordina Mahama



4. Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu



5. National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu



6. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff



7. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of Ghana Health Service

8. Electoral Commission chairperson Jean Mensa



9. Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu



10. Former President John Agyekum Kufuor



11. Enoch Teye Mensah - Former MP, current Council of State member



12. Aaron Mike Oquaye - Immediate past Speaker of Parliament



13. University of Ghana Vice Chancellor, Ebenezer Oduro Owusu

14. Chairman of Council of State,Nana Otuo Siriboe II



15. Inspector General of Police,James Oppong-Boanuh



16. Chief of Defense Staff, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama





I agreed to take the vaccine publicly, to encourage and assure all Ghanaians that the vaccines are safe. As a former @gavi Ambassador, I can confidently say that vaccines are useful in preserving our health. Ghanaians must therefore disregard all the rumours about the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/SaiXvJkoTe — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) March 2, 2021

His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife, Lady Julia have taken the jabs of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine today. pic.twitter.com/XHTqAiY9yS — Opemsuo Radio (@OpemsuoRadio) March 2, 2021

The Director-General of Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye took his COVID-19 vaccine today, at the the Greater Accra Regional Hospital(Ridge) Vaccination Centre.#TheVaccineIsSafeandeffective pic.twitter.com/G9VQ2ehwPo — Ghana Health Service Official (@_GHSofficial) March 2, 2021