Coronavirus: Provide free masks to Ghanaians – Prof Binka

Ghana has recorded a total number of 59,480 cases

A Professor of Clinical Epidemiology, School of Public Health, University of Health and Allied Sciences, Fred Binka, has asked the government to provide free masks to Ghanaians as part of efforts to fight the coronavirus.

He made the suggestion while speaking on the Key Point Programme on TV3 Saturday, January 23.



He told host Abena Tabi that “the goal is that everybody must wear a mask,” and so “Let us provide the mask for free” and then the recalcitrant who fail to wear them should be punished.



Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has also noted that the daily count of the cases is going up. He, therefore, urged all Ghanaians to wear their masks.

“Our daily count is getting higher. Please please do mask up,” he said in a tweet.



