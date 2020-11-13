Coronavirus: Third phase of market disinfection in Accra commences

It forms part of government’s measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic currently on the rise

Markets and lorry stations in the Greater Accra Region have begun witnessing a disinfection exercise to improve sanitation.

The project is the third national disinfection exercise currently ongoing in all 16 regions of the country.



The Accra exercise, which came off on Thursday, November 13, 2020, is a collaboration between the government and waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited that forms part of government’s measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic currently on the rise in some parts of the country.



Addressing journalists on the sidelines of the exercise at the Dansoman Round about, the Greater Accra General Manager of Zoomlion, Ernest Morgan Acquah, said the exercise was going to cover over 141 markets within the Greater Accra Region together with public toilets and lorry parks.



He stressed that the third phase disinfection had become necessary to help contain the rising COVID-19 cases.



Additionally, the Greater Accra Zoomlion Manager encouraged market women and men in the region to cooperate with the various disinfection teams to ensure a smooth and successful operation.

The disinfection crew carefully combined the use of knapsack sprayers and mobile automisers to spray various markets in Accra. These markets included the Dansoman market, SSNIT market, Dansoman Lorry Park among others.



While commending the government for its efforts in the fight against the virus, Mr Acquah used the opportunity to entreat Ghanaians to continue adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols



Earlier in March this year, when Ghana recorded its first cases of COVID-19, the government imposed a three-week partial lockdown on Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi and parts of Central Region.



That was immediately followed by a nationwide disinfection exercise against the virus in markets, lorry stations and public toilets by the MLGRD in partnership with Zoomlion.



Following the success chalked, the government again rolled out a second round of disinfection in an effort to sustain the gains made in the county’s quest to curb the spread of the virus.