Corruption: Keep holding politicians accountable to their words – Sedem Ofori

Sedem Ofori, General Manager of News at Media General

General Manager of News at Media General Sedem Ofori has said there is the need for the Ghanaian media to continue piling up pressure on politicians to ensure that they fulfill their promises to tackle corruption in the country.

He noted that corruption is a canker that affects the lives of the people, hence the need to ensure that duty bearers are forced to deal with the menace.



“Corruption presents a major obstacle to Ghana’s national development as it hampers economic growth, increase poverty, deprives the most marginalized groups of equitable access to vital services,” he said at the Ghana National Forum on Political Party Manifesto, organized by Media General in partnership with Penplusbytes on Wednesday, October 14.



Touching on the efforts of Media General in initiating conversation to press on duty bearers to act in the interest of citizens, Mr Ofori said: “As a responsible media group, Media General has been consistent in leveraging its unrivalled reach and influence to engage various sections of the public on topical issues which are germane to the times.”



For his part, team leader at the Department for International Development (DFID) and Strengthening Action Against Corruption (STAAC) Howard Tucker told Ghanaian politicians ahead of the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections that they cannot just make promises to fight corruption for votes and go to sleep after winning.

He said Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) will hold politicians accountability on their plans to fight corruption and ensure that they implement those plans.



“Politicians must understand that they can no longer use corruption as a tool to win electoral votes.



“The citizens of Ghana and the CSOs will hold you to your promises and maintain pressure on government to ensure that they fulfil their promises.”