Court fines businesswoman for building in marshy area without permit

Sat, 28 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Hohoe Magistrate’s Court has fined a businesswoman for putting up a structure in a marshy area without development permit.

Josephine Amekorwu, according to a GNA report, will pay GH¢600 or in default serve six months in prison and as well pay GH¢500 as compensation to the Hohoe Municipal Assembly.

She has however pleaded guilty and was convicted on her own plea.

Prosecuting, Mr Frank Azila-Gbettor, explained to the court, presided over by Madam Edith Lucy Dzormeku noted that the Development Control Taskforce of the Assembly on December 9, 2021, went on a routine check on development projects in the Hohoe township.

The team during the check realised that madam Amekorwu was building a house in a marshy area at Atabu, off the Fodome road, that was meant for agricultural purposes.

Mr Azila-Gbettor furthered that the convict was educated and also asked to stop work but refused.

He added that on March 2022, the team revisited the site and served the convict a letter to demolish the building under construction, which she refused again and went on to complete the building, putting up a new one.

The prosecutor bemoaned how anytime it rained heavily, the place became flooded, creating inconveniences for residents of the area.

