Court grants Afenyo-Markin’s reliefs in defamation suit against NDC MP aspirant

James Kofi Annan (L) and Alexander Afenyo-Markin

A court in the Central Region has granted the reliefs being sought by MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, in a defamation suit he brought against one James Kofi Annan.

James Kofi Annan is an aspiring MP for the area and is reported to have made statements at a press conference that are defamatory and slanderous.



Following from that, Mr Afenyo-Markin filed a defamation suit at the Winneba Magistrate Court.



After sitting on the matter, the court on Friday, August 28, 2020, gave its judgment, granting the reliefs sought my Mr Afenyo-Markin.



“The Defendant [James Kofi Annan] is hereby ordered to withdraw and apologise to the Plaintiff [Alexander Afenyo-Markin] using the same media he used in his press conference on 17th March 2020. These media outlets include Adom Tv, Joy Tv and United Television,” a part of the judgement sighted by GhanaWeb stated.

Mr Annan, at that press conference, alleged that Mr Afenyo-Markin had plotted an allegation of financial impropriety against him and that the Effutu MP was involved in a grand scheme to taint his image and to jeopardise his chances of winning the Effutu seat as the candidate of the National Democratic Congress.



Read the judgement from the court below





