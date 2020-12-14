Court summons CID boss over Prof Benneh murder case

The late Professor Benneh

The Kaneshie District court presided over by Her Worship Ama Adoma Kwaye has summoned the head of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service and the investigator handling the late university of Ghana law lecturer Professor Benneh’s alleged murder case.

The court summons was after Inspector Oppong Bekoe, the investigator had told the court that they are unable to produce a medical report as ordered by court the last adjourned date.



The magistrate who was unhappy with the situation said if the investigator is not able to bring the accused person to court, he should appear in court with his head to explain to the court why the second accused person Opambur Agya Badu Nkansah is not in court.



They should also tell the court why there is no medical report to that effect.

In court on Monday, the court held the view that, the attitude of the investigator about the second accused person makes the court to believe the assertion by Counsel for the accused that his client is in critical condition.



Prosecution led by Inspector Teye-Okufo, therefore, said he will check on the medical report tomorrow, but information reaching them is that the accused is in a critical condition and is not able to walk.



Mother of the accused who was present in court said that his son is still on admission and affirmed his inability to walk. The court therefore adjourned the case to December 29, 2020.