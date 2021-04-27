Culture of silence: ‘This govt is my govt, but Sam Jonah perhaps has some evidence’ - Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor says he has the utmost respect for Sir Sam Jonah, Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital, over his recent claims that a culture of silence has crept back into the country.

Jonah made the comments as part of a speech he delivered as a special guest of honour for a Rotary International event that took place over the weekend.



Kufuor is, however, happy that Sir Jonah is able to freely express himself despite the perceived culture of silence which he insists those that allege exist, must prove.



Speaking on a Citi TV interview, snippets of which were played on the station’s Monday night ‘The Point of View’ program hosted by Bernard Avle, Kufuor also asked Ghanaians to be circumspect with how they accuse the government of crimes or complicity in the same.



“They have their experiences [relating to the culture of silence] so I am in no position to say what they are saying is unfounded. But for a man like Sam to speak like the way you are citing him or quoting him…would suggest perhaps he has some evidence.



“But at least he is talking, he is there to speak. They say freedom is not handed on a silver platter, you sometimes have to fight for it,” he added.



Kufuor also tasked the media to stand and sit up to its responsibilities of championing public interest: “This is part of the uses of the media that we are speaking about, to dare to speak up. To uphold public interest, public interest being we are independent sovereign people, why should anybody try to bottle us up?

“For Sam, very responsible high member of the community to say that, it should not be treated casually…he must have something he is advocating and it is not for me to dispute him, I am just saying when you allege you prove it, you don’t put it all on government as such,” the former president added.



What did Sir Sam Jonah say about the culture of silence?



In the past, when all had failed, academia was the last vanguard. We all remember the role that the Legon Observer played. Under the hallowed cloak of academic freedom, men and women of conscience could write and speak words that penetrated the halls of power.



It appears to me that in recent times in our fourth Republican dispensation, the courage to stand up for the truth and the determination to uphold the common good is lost. In our dark moments as a nation, it is concerning that the voices of the intellectuals are receding into oblivion.



Sadly, it is a consequence of the deep partisan polarization of our country such that everything is seen through the lenses of politics. It appears to me that the culture of silence has returned.



This time, not enforced by legal and military power, but through convenience, parochialism, hypocrisy and lack of conviction. Where are our Adu Boahens and PV Ansah's?