Current 'dumsor' monetary, GRIDCo boss should stop lying - Dr. Kwabena Donkor

Former Power Minister, Dr. Kwabena Donkor

Former Power Minister, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, has insisted that there is a need to have a relook of Ghana’s energy sector.

He is proposing that government sets up a committee to investigate power issues across board adding that there is the need for government to commit to implementing the suggestions of the committee.



“As a nation, we need to sit down, look at the issues, and for the government to set up a committee to investigate our power issues across board and then must commit to implementing whatever is suggested by the committee,” he told Accra-based Citi TV.



The country is currently faced with incessant power supply and although these power cuts are consistent and frequent, handlers of the energy sector say the country hasn’t returned to “dumsor”.

But Dr. Kwabena Donkor believes that the managers of the energy sector especially the boss of GRIDCo is being economical with the truth.



To him, the challenge at the moment is monetary and needs to be dealt with rather painting a picture that all is well.



“GRIDCO boss is being economical with the truth if he says that the power challenges we have are not a money problem. We should take note that a deterioration in exchange rate negatively impacts the power sector,” he said in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.