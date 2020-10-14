D2C burns surgical unit of KATH refurbished

Officials of KATH and Kessben Reach Out Foundation in a group photo

Source: Afia Asante, Contributor

Kessben Reach Out Foundation under the auspices of Mr Stephen Boateng, CEO Kessben Group Of Companies in collaboration with Friends of Kessben has refurbished D2C burns surgical unit of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region.

The group dedicated the refurbished unit ward on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 after adopting it as part of their habitual benevolence.



Washrooms, provision of stylish curtains, chairs, and replacing of old beds making the environment very pleasant for comfort living.



Mr Sammy Adu Boakye, host of Church Bells on Kessbenfm/TV during a short ceremony organized for the handing over of the ward stated that, the attention of the foundation was drawn for assistance when they saw the picture of one Francisca, who had received serious degrees of burns and needed urgent surgery.



The foundation readily assisted the parents by settling the bills of Francisca, and it was during the teams visit to the ward that they noticed the need to renovate the ward.



Besides the refurbishment, Sammy Adu Boakye underlined that the bills of other patients at the ward during their visit were also paid.

A cheque of 5000cedis was also given to, Adams, father of Francisca to cater for her upkeep. Chief Executive Officer of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital who could not hide his joy at the occasion, described the newly refurbished ward as the best in the hospital.



He therefore urged other philanthropists to emulate the good gesture.



He said the donation is done at it appropriate time, which according to him it will go a long way to enhance operation at the hospital.



Dr Oheneba Danso remarked that this is not the first time the hospital is receiving such assistance from the foundation and asked God blessings for them and also called for more.



Bishop Sarfo Kantanka, a member of the Kessben Gospel Broadcast and member of the foundation asked Ghanaians to support the government in developing the country, adding that development is a shared responsibility.

