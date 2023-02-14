2
DDEP: Sophia Akuffo has the right to register her displeasure - NPP Communicator

Screenshot 20230210 145117 Sophia Akuffo, former Chief Justice

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: atinkaonline.com

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has the right and should be allowed to express her displeasure with the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, according to Jennifer Oforiwaa Queen, National Deputy Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communications Team.

This follows public outrage after the former Chief Justice joined other pensioners in a picket at the Ministry of Finance last week.

The Former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo on Friday, February 10, 2023 joined fellow pensioners to picket at the Ministry of Finance to protest inclusion in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

The pensioners have been asking the government to totally exempt them from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

Since last Monday, the retirees have gone picketing at the Ministry to make their demands known to the government.

According to them, they will not stop until they hear something positive from the government.

On the fifth day, Sophia Akuffo was seen sitting at the ministry with a placard with the inscription, “We use our bond yields to pay our rents, medical bills, electricity bills, and water bills.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with the media, Sophia Akuffo said she was ready to drag the government to court if that is what it wants, stating clearly that she can do it alone even if nobody wants to go with her.

Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa, Jennifer Oforiwaa Queen said the situation was dicey because she will also grow old and become a retiree, therefore the need to be cautious when commenting on such issues.

However, she observed that the way things are going, one may not be able to get everything if they want to withdraw their principal, pleading with all to support the programme.

“I understand her; if she does not understand something, she has every right to show her displeasure or to voice whatever is going on, in as much as she was given the opportunity to serve the country,” she said.

