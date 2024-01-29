DVLA reviews Ghana’s 50-year-old highway code to improve road safety

CEO of DVLA, Kwasi Agyeman Busia

Source: Aboakye Frank

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has updated Ghana’s Highway Code which was introduced 50 years ago.

The move by the DVLA forms part of ongoing efforts to improve road safety and enhance a better understanding of road rules in the country.



The Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, made the disclosure when he delivered a keynote address at the official commissioning of the new Techiman Regional DVLA office on Thursday, January 25, 2024.



“As part of the ongoing efforts to improve road safety, promote a better understanding of road rules, and create a harmonious environment for all drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, the Highway Code has been updated taking onboard the ever-evolving transport landscape”, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah revealed.



According to Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the revised Highway Code which goes beyond simply listing the dos and don’ts of the road to cultivating a culture of road safety and responsible driving among all road users has become necessary as a result of the changing dynamics to meet growing trends in the transport industry.



“With the passage of time and the changing dynamics, it became necessary to review the document in line with developing trends in the industry, he added.

The Minister used the opportunity to express his gratitude to Nana Apenteng Fosu Gyeabour II (Hansuahene) for giving out the land free of charge for the construction of the new office complex.



For his part, the Chief Executive of DVLA, Kwasi Agyeman Busia touted the impressive transformation and infrastructural developments undertaken by DVLA since 2017 across the country including the newly constructed ultra-modern facility in Techiman.



He indicated that DVLA will begin construction of new offices in Wenchi, Damango, and Dambai by the second quarter of 2024 to enhance the reach and efficiency of service delivery.



“By the second quarter of this year, construction will begin for new offices in Wenchi, Damango, and Dambai…Our commitment is to bring our services closer to communities and underscore our dedication to modernizing infrastructure while fostering environments that prioritise service excellence”, he disclosed.



Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Governing Board of DVLA, Frank Davies, Esq, has charged management to steadfastly uphold the tenets of good maintenance practices for the longevity of the life span of the facility.