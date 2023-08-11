DVLA sacks three, interdicts 13 staff

The DVLA has sacked three of its staff

The Board Chairman of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Frank Davies, has revealed that his outfit has sacked three and interdicted thirteen of their staff, with others facing termination of their appointments citing indiscipline issues, Graphiconline.com reports.

According to the board chairman, the authority would not protect any staff who flouted the disciplinary code and admonished them to abide by the regulations and exhibit behavior that is worth emulating.



He indicated that the decision was necessitated by increasing cases of indiscipline and bad behavior that led to delays in printing driving licenses and attitudinal issues.



Speaking at the launch of the 25th-anniversary celebration and opening of the 2023 mid-year review conference in the Bono Region on August 9, 2023, Frank Davies urged the staff to be innovative to enhance processes and service delivery.



According to GraphicOnline.com, the Board Chairman of DVLA stated that his outfit is committed to building a customer-focused organization that will be at the forefront of technological advancement.



Also present at the event was the Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene, who lauded the DVLA for its diligent work to bring sanity into its processes, such as ensuring the reduction of delays and extortion.

She further called on the DVLA to implement the digitalization of the driving license and vehicle registrations.



“Patrons are looking forward to a day when they can sit in the comfort of their homes and, through technology, renew their driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations,” GraphicOnline.com quoted her as having said.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the latest episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb







BS/SEA