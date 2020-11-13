Damongo MP hands over water facility for Jonokponto community

Adam Mutawakilu interacting with his constituents

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency, Hon Adam Mutawakilu on handed over a mechanized water facility for the Jonokponto community in the West Gonja Municipality on Wednesday 11th October, 2020.

The mechanized borehole is among three others at Busunu, Tailorpe and Achubunyo, all in the Busunu traditional area.



The MP Hon Adam Mutawakilu Garlus secured the boreholes under the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation social projects scheme and in the package are 16 boreholes out of which four are mechanized and 12 hand pumps, and two 12 seater sanitary facilities in Yagbon Residential Area and Abingakura in Damongo.

In 2019, the leadership of the Mines and Energy Committee, including the Chairman, Ranking Member and their deputies, lobbied and requested the GNPC foundation for those projects for their respective constituencies. So all 19 members of the committee had their share.



Under the same scheme, Hon Adam Mutawakilu has so far secured 25 slots from the GNPC scholarship program to his constituents since the beginning of 2018 academic year. Two of these students are undertaking their PhD studies, five are ladies while the rests are men studying in areas of science, maths environment and energy-related area in the various universities in Ghana.