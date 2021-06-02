Danquah Institute appoints Dr. Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko as acting executive director

Dr. Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko

The Governing Board of the Danquah Institute (“DI”) has appointed Dr. Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko, a Research Fellow and Lecturer at the University of Ghana, as the Acting Executive Director of the Danquah Institute.

Dr. Tsiboe-Darko, who replaces Mr. Richard Ahiagbah, is the first woman to head the think-tank which was established in 2007.



Her mandate is to lead the institute by promoting the ideology of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition, fostering responsible and responsive governance, and espousing the virtues of economic freedom, individual liberties and responsibilities in a progressive society of opportunities for all.



She will also be expected to undertake important research, policy advocacy, and training and to position the institute firmly in the promotion of a single market in Africa. A key task of the new Executive Director is to actively seek out and mentor the next generation of leaders.



DI has been a rich breeding ground for leaders of the NPP, including its pioneers such as Nana Asante Bediatuo, Saratu Atta, Samuel Abu Jinapor, Dr. Mustapha Hamid, Sophia Kokor, Eugene Arhin, Herbert Krapa, Dr. Stephen Amoah, Annor Dompreh, and Ambassador Mike Oquaye Jr and many more. The institute, which, by a decision of the National Council of the New Patriotic Party, is responsible for training, research and policy initiatives for the party, is expected to enjoy greater collaboration with the secretariat of the NPP.



Dr. Tsiboe-Darko, a Social Development Analyst, worked very closely with John Boadu, the NPP General Secretary, in the 2020 general elections.



“It is a collaboration between party and think tank which we hope to firm up under Annie’s leadership,” says Prof Mike Oquaye, the Chairman of the Governing Board of DI.

Dr. Tsiboe-Darko lectures in Social and Public Policy at the graduate level at the University of Ghana. She has carried out research works in natural resource management, child marriage, gender and agriculture, social protection, decentralization, volunteering and philanthropy among other areas.



She has over ten years of experience in providing expert consultancy services in social development, natural resource management and social interventions in communities endowed with natural resources.



Within civil society, she has worked with organizations such as the Partnership for African Social and Governance Research, STAR Ghana Foundation, UNICEF and World Vision Ghana focusing on training programs, facilitation of stakeholder dialogues, grants evaluation and community research projects.



In 2016 and 2020, she researched on how social development issues influence voter choices in Ghana. She was a key member of the Communications Strategy Team for the 2020 elections for the NPP, under the leadership of Mrs. Oboshie Sai Cofie.



Dr. Tsiboe-Darko serves on several boards, including the Advisory Board of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in Ghana, The Heritage and Culture Society of Ghana and The Committee for Volunteer Infrastructure in Ghana. She is a Christian and is married with four children. She loves to write, read, dance and to listen to music. “I’m excited by Annie’s appointment. She is a fantastic researcher, communicator and, even more importantly for me, she is determined to help guide the youth from following political parties for direct material gain to one of ideological loyalty, a loyalty based on principles and shared beliefs on how our society must be governed and function,” says Madam Elizabeth Ohene, a member of the Governing Board.



“The Institute wishes to congratulate the outgoing Director Mr. Richard Ahiagbah and appreciates his outstanding work with the institute, especially in the areas of advocacy and training, and wish him well in his future endeavors,” the DI stated.