Death of Rawlings’ mother: Respect our privacy – Family

Madam Victoria Agbotui died at the age of 101

The Office of former President Jerry John Rawlings, Togbi Agbesi Awusu II, Awadada of the Anlo State, the Head of the Royal Bate Family of the Anlo State and the Agbotui and allied families, have formally announced to the general public of the demise of Madam Victoria Agbotui, the mother of Mr. Rawlings.

Madam Agbotui died in the early hours of Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was 101, a statement from the office of the former president said on Friday.



Former President Rawlings, the Anlo State and the Agbotui and allied families expressed their gratitude to all who have and continue to express their sympathies.



The family requested all to “respect their privacy during this difficult period”.

The statement asked “All who wish to pay courtesy visits should kindly call 0264444464 to secure appointments.”



It said details of the funeral of Madam Agbotui will be communicated by the family in due course.