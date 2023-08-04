Defence Minister praises NLA for managing VAG Lotto Game well, rebranding it

He was speaking at the launch of NLA’s new draw machines studio and relaunch of the VAG Lotto Game

The Minister of Defence Dominic Nitiwul has commended the National Lottery Authority (NLA) for properly managing the VAG Lotto Game on behalf of the Veterans Association of Ghana(VAG) and respecting the terms of the agreement between them – the NLA and VAG.

Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the launch of NLA’s new draw machines, new studio and the relaunch of the VAG Lotto Game in Accra, Mr Nitiwul noted that the VAG Lotto Game has been of immense benefit to the Members of VAG even as the military support the NLA as and when its services are needed.



“I commend the NLA for sustaining the VAG Lotto Game over the years and rebranding it for your Lotto Marketing Companies and patrons to get more out of it.



While this partnership has been of immense benefit to the Veterans, with the NLA’s monthly cash payments, medical aid, the purchase of a cross-country vehicle donated to you last year and other benefits stipulated in the Agreement, NLA equally enjoys the support and protection of the military.



The collaboration of the military with the Ghana Police Service during swoops to flush out illegal lottery operators and the military detail on your premises attest to the benefits you derive as an Authority from this partnership,” he said.



He then urged the NLA to act quickly to fulfil any outstanding payments it owes VAG to enable it to plan ahead for its members, adding that the NLA must see their partnership as a shared responsibility and work to sustain it.

‘I would entreat the NLA to honour your obligations promptly to the Veterans as you have promised to enable them to plan for their members.



The Minister of Defence Dominic Nitiwul has commended the National Lottery Authority (NLA) for properly managing the VAG Lotto Game on behalf of the Veterans Association of Ghana(VAG) and respecting the terms of the agreement between them – the NLA and VAG.



Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the launch of NLA’s new draw machines, new studio and the relaunch of the VAG Lotto Game in Accra, Mr Nitiwul noted that the VAG Lotto Game has been of immense benefit to the Members of VAG even as the military support the NLA as and when its services are needed.



“I commend the NLA for sustaining the VAG Lotto Game over the years and rebranding it for your Lotto Marketing Companies and patrons to get more out of it.



While this partnership has been of immense benefit to the Veterans, with the NLA’s monthly cash payments, medical aid, the purchase of a cross-country vehicle donated to you last year and other benefits stipulated in the Agreement, NLA equally enjoys the support and protection of the military.

The collaboration of the military with the Ghana Police Service during swoops to flush out illegal lottery operators and the military detail on your premises attest to the benefits you derive as an Authority from this partnership,” he said.



He then urged the NLA to act quickly to fulfil any outstanding payments it owes VAG to enable it to plan ahead for its members, adding that the NLA must see their partnership as a shared responsibility and work to sustain it.



‘I would entreat the NLA to honour your obligations promptly to the Veterans as you have promised to enable them to plan for their members.



I urge the NLA and VAG to maintain this relationship and cooperation as a shared responsibility. I believe a unified front will enable you to keep the lottery illegal operators out of business and generate more revenue, which will inure to your benefits,” he stressed.