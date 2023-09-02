Democracy becoming instrument for defrauding the people – Ex-SC Justice William Atuguba

Retired Supreme Court Justice William Atuguba

Retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice William Atuguba, has blasted politicians underscoring that they are at the heart of the ills that the country continues to face.

He called for educated citizens to rise up and ensure that institutions are built to bring about development and to protect the rights and interest of the ordinary Ghanaian.



In an interview with TV3 on September 1, 2023, he lashed out at politicians who continued to profiteer off the ordinary Ghanaian: “Are they technocrats…But they would use politics to poison the system.



“The power belongs to the people, the educated people must help the people to take charge of the country which belongs to them ad benefit from it by putting in place, real and practical institutions that will bring them benefit in their daily lives.



He cautioned that democracy as it is being practiced in current times appears as a tool for people to profit off the back of others.



He charged politicians to “not be playing tricks with a system I will call democratic and it is an instrument for defrauding the people, impoverishing them and deepening the poison of partisan politics, further and further and further.

“Our lives now is just you situate yourself politically and get what you can get from it. That is becoming our drive of life in this country,” a visibly disturbed Atuguba added.



TWI NEWS





Retired Supreme Court judge Justice William Atuguba has gone hard on corruption in the country.



He bemoaned the impact of corruption on the country and the lives of citizens.#MiddayLive pic.twitter.com/aA00CYSyN5 — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) September 1, 2023

SARA

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch Mintah Akandoh's call for legislation on organ transplantation on The Lowdown:









Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb



