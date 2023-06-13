Director of Ghana Law School secures scholarships for over 100 students

Director of Legal Education at the Ghana Law School, Barima Yaw D. Oppong

Source: Sharp FM

The Director of Legal Education at the Ghana Law School, Barima Yaw D. Oppong, has collaborated with the Scholarship Secretariat of Ghana and other benevolent institutions to award scholarships to over 100 students.

The students who benefited from this opportunity expressed their appreciation to him and the management of the school as the act came at a time when most students were finding it extremely difficult to pay their fees and register for the 2022/23 academic exams.



Some of the students highlighted how under his leadership, the management of the school continuously show support to the welfare and academic development of the students.



Mr Yaw D. Oppong assumed office as the Director of the Ghana Law School on April 1, 2022.



The solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana is also the Managing Partner of Ampofo, Oppong and Associates in Accra.



Mr Oppong has lectured at several universities in the country, including Central University.

He was part of the persons recently sworn into office as the Board of Directors of the Graphic Communication Group.



He has experience and expertise in Energy and Natural Resource Law. He also has enormous experience in Banking and Finance Law and practices, having worked as a lawyer for many banking and financial institutions in Ghana.



He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, London. He is currently the Managing Partner of Ampofo, Oppong and Associates, a firm of Lawyers in Accra, Ghana.



He was recently installed Mawerehene of Akyem Abuakwa, one of the sub-chiefs of the Akyem Abuakwa Paramountcy.



Yaw Oppong is also a prolific writer and author of many articles and a book, including his most recent book, Contemporary Trends in the Law of Immovable Property in Ghana, and an online published article titled Domesticating Dispute Resolution Arising from Petroleum Agreements in Ghana.

He has for several years been a regular resource person contributing to topical discussions on a myriad of legal issues and is a well-known personality on various media platforms in Ghana.



He obtained a first degree in Law at the University of Ghana and successfully qualified as a Barrister-At-Law from the Ghana School of Law, Makola – Accra, Ghana.



Yaw Oppong also holds a Master’s Degree in Oil and Gas Law (LLM) from the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, Legon.



One feat since his induction:



Internal Audit Agency (IAA), an advisory body of the Ministry of Finance has adjudged the Ghana School of Law as the “Best Internal Audit Unit” - MDA’s category in the Agency’s Annual Awards to Institutions.

“The Board and Management of the Internal Audit Agency is pleased to inform you that, following assessment of your nomination and work in the 2021 Auditing year, your organisation emerged as the “Best Internal Audit Unit”- MDA Category in the Agency’s Annual Awards to Institutions.



A letter signed by Dr E.O. Osae, Director General, IAA, said the award will be presented on Thursday, August 18, 2022, during the 2022 Internal Audit Conference to be held at the Auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).



The Ghana School of Law was established in 1958 by Ghana’s first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and was the first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa.



The school is the leading Law school in the Sub-region and serves students from other Commonwealth Countries in the sub-region.